Cookie Monster, ‘Batman,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ & More Viral Videos

Ahnold as a 9-Year-Old African Boy

Don’t miss this! He’s back. With Arnold Schwarzenegger slated to return to the silver screen in Expendables 2, we couldn’t resist showing you the most adorable recap of Commando ever seen. Nine-year-old Alex from Tanzania takes us through Arnold’s classic action flick with brilliant total recall, as part of the Mama Hope ‘Unlock Their Potential’ campaign.

Did Letterman Just Ruin ‘The Dark Knight’ Rises?

Dave, the Dark Knight is coming for you. In an interview with Anne Hathaway, the Late Show host nearly spoiled the ending of the highly anticipated final installment of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy.

This Is How You Give a Speech to the NAACP

Call it an “in your face” moment. Vice President Biden addressed the conference a day after Mitt Romney’s poorly received speech—and got a big cheer for praising Obamacare.

Gary Oldman Takes on R. Kelly’s ‘Soulacoaster’

Because there’s no better material for the Academy Award nominee to showcase his acting chops, Oldman gave a dramatic reading of the singer’s memoir on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Nancy Pelosi Busts a Move

Sure, Michelle Obama can do the dougie, but that’s nothing compared to Nancy Pelosi’s swing dance. The House minority leader hit the dance floor after Barney Frank’s wedding, and let’s just say her moves weren’t half bad.

James Franco Is the Wizard of Oz

Time to pay attention to the man behind the curtain. In a prequel to The Wizard of Oz, James Franco plays a circus magician named Oscar Diggs who turns himself into Oz: The Great and Powerful. Mila Kunis plays the Wicked Witch of the West.

Jason Biggs’s Stripper Debut

He made love to an apple pie, but a stripper pole will remain a fantasy for him. Watch actor Jason Biggs show off his talents in this “unreleased audition tape” for Magic Mike. Matthew McConaughey’s role in the sequel is safe, it appears.

Batman’s ‘Breaking Bad’ Twist

Behold one of the greatest mashups ever to hit the web—at least for fans of Breaking Bad and the Batman trilogy. Watch this combo of the two epic tales spliced together.

Flashback: Tom Cruise’s Insane Scientology PSA

Who can forget a maniacal laugh like that? Watch our mashup of the most memorable bits from Cruise’s leaked 2008 church interview.

Mitt to NAACP: I’ll Repeal Obamacare

The man has got to learn to read his audience. During his address to the NAACP annual convention, Mitt Romney was booed not once but twice, provoking ire over comments on Obamacare and the “African-American community.”

Cookie Me Maybe?

Looks like Carly Rae Jepsen did it all for the cookie. Watch the Cookie Monster make learning fun by taking the pop phenomenon out of the realm of cute boys and digits by grounding it in a conversation on sharing.