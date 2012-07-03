Cooper: Thanks for the Tweets!

CHEAT SHEET
Anderson Cooper took some time out of his busy schedule to extend some Twitter gratitude to all of his many supporters for the outpouring of tweets he’s received since coming out of the closet to Daily Beast blogger Andrew Sullivan on Monday. “I appreciate all the nice tweets. I am in Botswana working but want to wish everyone a great 4th of July,” the CNN anchor tweeted. It was his first public comment since his email to Sullivan, in which he wrote, “The fact is I’m gay, always have been, always will be, and I couldn’t be any more happy, comfortable with myself, and proud,” circled the Internet.