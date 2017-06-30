Cop Accused of Extorting Undocumented Immigrant Woman for Sex

A Texas police captain was arrested this week on sexual-assault charges after he allegedly threatened to turn in an undocumented immigrant if she didn’t have sex with him. Hector Almazan Gonzalez resigned from the Marlin Police Department following his arrest by Texas Rangers, according to a report in the Waco Tribune-Herald. According to an affidavit filed in the case, Gonzalez “approached her on many occasions and has let her know that he is aware she is an undocumented alien,” and allegedly told her that “if she ever got in trouble with law enforcement for her to call him for help in exchange for sex.” She was at one point in a car crash in another area and, “after printing the crash report, Gonzalez told [the woman] that he would not give her the report unless she would have sex with him,” the affidavit claimed. Gonzalez was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.
