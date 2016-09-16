Cop Fired, Arrested for Kicking Handcuffed Man

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at NOLA.com
A police officer in Gretna, Louisiana, was fired and arrested Friday after being accused of kicking a handcuffed suspect. Officer Robert Wallow, 47, was charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office. “This was not one brightest days of the Gretna Police Department,” the city's police chief Arthur Lawson said. The suspect, Carlos Gustavo Pineda, was held on suspicion of burglary on April 22, when, as surveillance footage shows, Wallow kicked him while he laid handcuffed on the ground.