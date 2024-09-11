Cop in Hot Water Over Rough Tyreek Hill Detainment Is a DJ on the Side
ONLY IN MIAMI
The cop who was placed on administrative leave for handcuffing Tyreek Hill after a traffic stop on Sunday also works as a DJ on the side and is a member of a Florida motorcycle club, the Miami New Times reported Tuesday. Danny Torres was identified as the tattooed officer behind the rough detainment of Hill, 30, who was forced on the pavement and placed in handcuffs after he was pulled over for speeding just outside the Miami Dolphins’ stadium—mere hours before the team’s first game of the regular season. The New Times reported that Torres, a 27-year veteran of the force, posted about his side gig as DJ DNÖ on Facebook, where he also shared photos of himself posing with members of the Gunfighters Motorcycle Club and of him holding up the group’s leather jacket. Hill was cited for careless driving and for not wearing a seatbelt after Sunday’s incident, and his agent has suggested he’s considering potential litigation against the PD over how Torres handled the situation.