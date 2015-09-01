Cop-Killer Suspect Had Mental Illness

The man who allegedly fired 15 bullets into the body of a Texas sheriff’s deputy was found mentally incompetent in 2012 to stand trial on a felony assault charge, a prosecutor said Monday. Shannon Miles, who has been charged with capital murder for allegedly shooting Texas Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Goforth, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon nearly three years ago, said Joe Frederick, a prosecutor in Travis County. The suspect, 30, reportedly kicked and punched a man at an Austin homeless shelter in a dispute over the television remote control. Before the trial, Miles was found mentally incompetent and sent to a mental hospital for six months before he was sent back for trial. Prosecutors failed to find the assault victim and the case was dropped.
