Cop Who Fatally Shot Berlin Suspect Anis Amri Was a Trainee

The Italian cop who on Friday shot and killed Anis Amri, the man suspected of carrying out the truck attack in Berlin, was a trainee, 29-year-old Luca Scatà, according to Italian news agency ANSA. Amri was killed in Milan after having traveled from France. Another police officer, 36-year-old Christian Movio, was reportedly injured during the shootout. Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni commended both men in a tweet Friday afternoon. “There is a high level of control throughout the nation which, when a man on the run enters our country, makes it possible to identify and neutralize him,” said Italian Interior Minister Marco Minniti. “This means that the security system works.” Amri is accused of ramming a truck into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, killing 12 people and injuring dozens more.
