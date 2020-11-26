Cops: Alabama Woman Stabbed Her Vagina to Claim Self-Defense

CHEAT SHEET
Alabama Woman Stabbed Her Vagina to Claim Self-Defense
When Linda Doyle shot her husband dead last year, she claimed she was protecting herself against sexual violence. But now police have charged the 66-year-old with murder—and say she stabbed herself in the vagina with a butcher knife to make it look like self-defense. “Based on the evidence that has been recovered at this time, we don’t believe that Mr. Doyle inflicted those [wounds],” prosecutor Patrick Doggett said, according to WKRG. Her defense lawyer, however, says the evidence will show his client was the victim. “It’s a tragic situation all the way around but the tragedy is only compounded at this point by trying to charge her with a homicide,” John Furman told the TV station.