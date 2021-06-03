Cops and Paramedics Called to JoJo Siwa’s Pride Party for Possible Overdose: Report

Read it at TMZ
Police and paramedics responded to a possible overdose at YouTube and TikTok star JoJo Siwa’s house during a Pride party Wednesday night. TMZ reports that first responders transported a 30-ish man to the hospital after a potential LSD overdose. The man reportedly arrived at the party high and took a turn for the worse while there. Police made no arrests. Siwa, a kid-friendly influencer who hosted a wide swath of fellow internet personalities at the party, has not commented on the incident.