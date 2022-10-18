Cops Believe Missing Georgia Toddler Was Left in ‘Specific Dumpster’
Georgia police said they believe missing toddler Quinton Simon’s body was left inside a dumpster and taken to a nearby landfill. Simon was last seen Oct. 5 and reported missing by his family, leading to a criminal investigation involving the FBI. Police named the 20-month-old’s mother, Leilani Simon, as the primary suspect in the case last week. The search for the toddler’s body will be a “physically, mentally, and emotionally grueling task,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a press conference Tuesday, as investigators began sifting through waste at a local landfill. “We believe that he was placed in a specific dumpster at a specific location and it was brought here by regular means of disposal,” Hadley said. “I have every belief that we will find his remains here at the landfill.” Hadley told reporters police won’t stop searching for Simon. No arrests have been made in the case yet.