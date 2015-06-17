Cops Bust 16 in Florida Meth Ring

CHEAT SHEET
Sixteen people have been arrested on charges of running a methamphetamine ring, authorities in central Florida announced Wednesday. Charges from Operation True Grit included racketeering, trafficking in methamphetamine, and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine. Most of those arrested already have extensive criminal histories, officials said, with accused leader John Wayne Bell’s prior 28 felony arrests and nearly a dozen misdemeanors. He was last released from prison in December 2014, just a month before Orlando’s Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation began investigating the suspected operation.