Cops Called After Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban Give Wild Standing Ovation at Opera
Academy Award winning actress and notorious quarantine-dodger Nicole Kidman enjoyed her time watching Merry Widow at the Sydney Opera House—but the standing ovation she gave the cast was thwarted by another audience member. As The Sydney Morning Herald reports, a fellow opera fan “had some words” for Kidman, her mother Janelle, and husband Keith Urban after they jumped to their feet to applaud the show. When they didn’t sit back down, he “swatted” Kidman with his program, prompting Urban to accuse the man of assaulting his wife. Luckily for all of us, “burly security” took the famous couple away, but not before someone called the cops. NSW Police said they spoke to the two men “and no further action was taken.”