Cops Eye ‘Multiple’ Arrests in Matthew Perry’s Death: Report
GET OUT THE CUFFS
The law enforcement investigation into the overdose death of Matthew Perry may result in the arrests of “multiple people,” according to a new report in People. A source close to the case told the magazine that the probe is “nearing its conclusion,” and that the local U.S. Attorney’s office will ultimately make any charging decisions. Perry died of a ketamine overdose last October at the age of 54, though an autopsy report listed contributing factors which included drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects. It was announced last month that authorities were looking into the source of the ketamine Perry used before his death. It was previously reported that he was undergoing a regimen of therapy that included ketamine use as a treatment for depression and anxiety—though the medical examiner determined that the drugs in his system were not the same as the ones used in the course of his treatment.