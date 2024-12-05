As police continue to investigate the shock assassination of UnitedHealth Group CEO Brian Thompson and attempt to identify his killer, new evidence including a cellphone, water bottle, and candy wrapper has been discovered by investigators at the scene.

At around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Thompson, 50, was shot and killed by a masked assassin outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where he was scheduled to attend an investor meeting.

CCTV footage recovered from around the crime scene shows the killer, described by police officials as wearing a light brown or cream-colored jacket, black face mask, black and white sneakers, and a gray backpack, shooting Thompson several times before fleeing into a nearby alley and escaping on a electric bike.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the items police found is believed to have been purchased at a nearby Starbucks. NYPD

According to ABC News, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny shared that a phone was recovered in the alley the suspect fled through.

A water bottle was also found, which detectives believe could have been bought at a nearby Starbucks the assassin visited before the shooting, investigators told CNN.

Moreover, a candy wrapper was retrieved at the same location of the water bottle, according to ABC News, with detectives believing that all three items are linked to the shooter, though additional testing is underway to confirm.

Cops told CNN they believe the shooter could have dropped some of the items while making his escape.

NYPD

As the police investigation continues, DNA or fingerprints from any of these three potential clues will prove vital in identifying the assassin who so far remains a mystery to investigators.

Sources told CNN that police have found a video of the suspect carrying what appeared to be a battery for an electric bike in Manhattan’s Upper West Side this morning.

Citing law enforcement briefed on the investigation, the outlet added that it is believed that the suspect may have taken a subway from the Upper West Side to Midtown Manhattan. Investigators are reportedly trying to determine whether or not the assassin had an electric bike pre-positioned in the area to likely escape on after the shooting.

NYPD

Though it was initially believed that the suspect had fled on a Citi Bike, law enforcement officials reportedly told CNN and NBC that the e-bike used by the suspect was not a Citi Bike. Citi Bikes include a GPS system which detectives were initially hoping might help to catch the killer.

When questioned by the Daily Beast on the issue of the Citi Bike, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information referred to a press conference held earlier Wednesday where the NYPD explained that the suspect fled on foot before they got on an “electric e-Citi bike” and rode “northbound on the Avenue of Americas towards Central Park.”

The NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information also reaffirmed to the Daily Beast that the investigation is still active and ongoing.