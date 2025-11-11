Cops Hunt ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ Poster Girl Over Vile Race Attack

Police are trying to track down a well-dressed couple after a family claimed they were racially abused in central London.

Chief Superintendent Chris Casey said detectives wanted to identify the couple, pictured in the British Transport Police poster.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple is MAGA influencer Melissa Rein Lively and financier Philip Ostermann.

British Transit Police

Rein Lively is the 40-year-old founder of “anti-woke” PR firm America First, who applied for the role of White House spokesperson after Donald Trump’s victory in the polls last year.

Rein Lively has apparently spoken publicly and at length in the past of her love for the MAGA leader, even claiming her blonde hair, veneers, and Botox, are intended as a conscious and deliberate show of support for MAGA.

Authorities are seeking to speak to the couple in their poster. They have been named online as Ostermann and Rein Lively. Their whereabouts are unknown.

Things reportedly kicked off as a couple were walking near Bond Street Station, one of the busiest areas in central London, when a mother, accompanied by her sister and two children, accidentally bumped the woman in front with her pram.

Melissa Rein Lively, 40, poses at a hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 8, 2025. Long, blond, wavy hair, heavy makeup and cosmetic injections: like many women in Donald Trump's orbit, political consultant Melissa Rein Lively wears her support for the US president on her face. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 1: Melissa Rein Lively poses for a portrait at her home in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Nov. 1, 2020. Lively went viral after live streaming herself destroying a mask display at a local Target. (Photo by Dominic Valente for The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post via Getty Im

The man accompanying the woman who was struck with the pram allegedly then turned and began hurling abuse at the mother, her sister, and the children. He’s understood to have produced a small bottle, which he said was pepper spray, before squirting a liquid in the group’s direction.

Dubbed “Rolex Karen” by online trolls for her lavish lifestyle and outspoken values, Rein Lively has previously cited Ivanka and Lara Trump as role models, and spoken about how her personal aesthetic often helps her ward off interactions with people who don’t share her views.

“This has always been my look. I just found my tribe. It’s so much bigger than politics. It’s friendships. It’s relationships,” she said in an interview about “Mar-a-Lago Face” with France24, incidentally published only on Monday.

“That MAGA look really signals to other people that you’re on the same team,” she added.

Rein Lively has also opened up in the past about her involvement with the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, whose proponents she describes as members of a “cult” who she says groomed her during a period of personal crisis when she was younger.

“I know it’s really easy to look at this on the face and say ‘These people are idiots,’ but I’m telling you this is some of the most well-produced, well-written things that were very plausible, and I realise there is a huge industry for conspiracy theories,” she said in an interview with the Finding Q podcast.