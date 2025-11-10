Trumpland

Surgeons Reveal Spike in ‘Mar-a-Lago Face’ Requests From Trump Insiders

MAGA MAKEOVER

The MAGA faithful in the capital are all rushing to pump their faces full of filler.

Leigh Kimmins
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during the daily briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 19, 2025. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The new D.C. status symbol isn’t a Cabinet position—it’s a fresh syringe of filler, according to plastic surgeons in Washington.

Aesthetic experts in the capital say they’re seeing a wave of Trump-world figures seeking cosmetic work to match what one doctor calls the “Mar-a-Lago face,” according to Axios.

Since Trump’s return to the White House in January, requests for obvious aesthetic tweaks—plump lips, taut foreheads, and “done” cheeks—have surged among his allies and appointees.

UNITED STATES - JUNE 12: Laura Loomer is seen outside the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Laura Loomer, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

“Washington is typically an understated town when it comes to plastic surgery. People want to look good but not like they’ve had something done,” said D.C. plastic surgeon Troy Pittman, who counts several Trump insiders among his clients. “Now we’re seeing people who want to look like they had something done.”

While the pre-Trump crowd preferred quiet “maintenance” work, Pittman says the new aesthetic is pure Palm Beach—flashier, more sculpted, and decidedly less subtle. MAGA-tied patients, he added, are openly discussing their procedures and swapping doctor recommendations “like they’re comparing golf scores.”

The most popular treatments are fillers and injectables, especially for lips, along with Botox and Dysport, Pittman told Axios.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Trump's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece, speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a Greek Independence Day celebration at the White House on March 24, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump recognized Greek members of his staff and cabinet and thanked "Greeks For Trump" while recognizing Greek Independence Day. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Kimberly Guilfoyle is one of the main proponents of Mar-a-Lago face. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Not everyone’s here for it. Plastic surgeon Anita Kulkarni says she’s had to turn away a surge of new political clients asking for “a more done look, like that Mar-a-Lago face.” The requests didn’t fit with her practice’s understated aesthetic—and, in some cases, went too far.

“These were people already treated who wanted even more fillers,” Kulkarni said. “It’s dangerous. You can lose sight of anatomic normalcy.”

She calls the phenomenon “filler blindness”—a kind of aesthetic groupthink that leaves patients unable to recognize when their faces no longer look human.

Kulkarni said she never saw such a dramatic shift during Trump’s first term, when “more establishment Republicans” filled the ranks. The new wave, she noted, comes largely from South Florida.

Executive chairman of Amazon Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at the Booksellers Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 10, 2024.
Executive chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez arrive for a State Dinner at the White House in April. Drew Angerer/AFP via Getty Images

Surgeon Navin Singh agreed, telling Axios that his male patients skew heavily Republican—and hail from states like Texas and Florida, where cosmetic procedures are common.

And it’s not just the women chasing the Mar-a-Lago aesthetic. Pittman says men in Trump’s orbit are booking procedures to appear “younger” and “more virile,” echoing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent focus on military fitness and masculine optics.

On the menu: Botox, liposuction, and eyelid rejuvenation—all in pursuit of that signature Mar-a-Lago glow.

Leigh Kimmins

Leigh Kimmins

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now