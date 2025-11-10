Trump, 79, Slathers on Hand Makeup During Awkward NFL Outing

Donald Trump’s appearance at an NFL game drew attention for all the wrong reasons—among them, a conspicuous layer of foundation slathered across his right hand.

The 79-year-old president was at Northwest Stadium in Maryland for the Washington Commanders’ 22-44 loss to the Detroit Lions, making him the first sitting president in nearly 50 years to attend a regular-season game.

Before kickoff, Trump posed with Commanders owner Josh Harris, who gifted him a framed jersey bearing the president’s name and the number 47—a nod to his second stint in office.

But it wasn’t the jersey that set social media buzzing. In a photo shared by Trump’s communications adviser, Margo Martin, his right hand appeared caked with makeup, the orange-tinted foundation clearly visible under the stadium lights.

Trump's right hand was caked with makeup. Margo Martin/White House

The cosmetic patch job wasn’t new. The same hand had been spotted looking heavily covered at a Mar-a-Lago dinner hours earlier, fueling speculation about a persistent purple mark that has lingered for months.

Trump has been seen repeatedly trying to conceal it—clasping his hands, hiding it beneath the podium, or using makeup to mask the bruise.

The White House brushed off concerns. “This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regime,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told the Daily Beast. The White House has been asked to comment on the foundation’s reemergence.

Still, the attempt at camouflage did little to distract from what was otherwise an uncomfortable evening.

President Donald Trump calls the game alongside Kenny Albert (right) and Jonathan Vilma, with his bruise visible. Daniel Torok/White House

When Trump appeared on the jumbotron during the first half—standing in a luxury suite beside House Speaker Mike Johnson—boos erupted across the stands. The jeering only grew louder when he led an oath of enlistment ceremony for new troops alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Trump, who earlier demanded that the Commanders name their new stadium in Washington, D.C. after him. A source told ESPN that there have been back-channel talks between the White House and the Commanders’ ownership group to get Trump’s name on the stadium.

Trump left before the game ended.