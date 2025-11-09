Trump Booed at NFL Game After Demanding Stadium Is Named in His Honor

Football fans weren’t excited to see President Donald Trump in the stands on Sunday.

Spectators rained jeers on Trump when the Jumbotron showed him waving to the crowd from a box at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland for the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions matchup.

A video taken from the crowd by WUSA 9’s Alexis Wainwright showed fans audibly booing at Trump when he appeared on the screens.

President Donald Trump is here at the Washington Commanders game, as they host the Detroit Lions.

When shown on the Jumbotron the crowd started to boo.

The jeers came down even harder when Trump, flanked by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, read out the military Oath of Enlistment to swear in new troops.

Fans weren't thrilled to see President Donald Trump at the Washington Commanders match on Sunday. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The boos are likely to hit close to home for Trump, who earlier demanded that the Commanders name their new stadium in Washington, D.C. after him. A source told ESPN that there have been back-channel talks between the White House and the Commanders’ ownership group to get Trump’s name on the stadium.

“That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told the outlet last week.

Trump became the first sitting president since 1978 to attend a regular-season game. He attended the match as a guest of Josh Harris, managing partner of the Washington Commanders. He was joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, House Speaker Mike Johnson, and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

President Donald Trump was joined by several administration officials on Sunday. Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The president took part in several other gimmicks, including briefly playing as sports commentator during an interview with Fox.

"What is it about sports that you enjoy the most?" Trump: "I just love it. It's a microcosm of life... you got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can NEVER give up."

“I just love it. It’s a microcosm of life,” Trump said of his love for sports. “You got to get through the problems to hit the triumphs, and you can never quit, you can never give up.”

Trump also accepted a jersey marked 47 from Harris.

Trump was given his own jersey by the Washington Commanders. Margo Martin

The boos stirred outrage in MAGAworld, where conservative influencers decried “disrespect.”

“Wow. Doesn’t get much more disrespectful than this,” conservative podcaster Benny Johnson wrote.

Chaya Raichik, who goes by Libs of TikTok online, pointed the finger at Democrats.

“​Absolutely disgusting. Democrats have no respect for our brave troops who put their lives on the line to protect our country. Democrats hate America,” she wrote on X.

Wow. Doesn't get much more disrespectful than this.



Fans can be heard booing President Trump during the swearing in of U.S. military members at Lions vs. Commanders game.

pic.twitter.com/OQpLvuo9RP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 9, 2025

Another popular MAGA account blasted “gutter trash Commanders fans” over the booing.

“This is the most disgraceful thing I’ve ever seen,” Johnny MAGA said. “Pure trash.”

The Commanders went on to lose to the Lions 22-44.

Trump is no stranger to getting booed at sporting events. The president was also jeered when he watched the U.S. Open men’s singles final in September, a Yankees match that same month, and the FIFA World Cup final in July.