Trump Can’t Escape Boos Watching His Beloved Yankees

Donald Trump was welcomed to Yankee Stadium Thursday in not the best of fashions: waves of boos from the New York crowd.

The president attended that night’s game against the Detroit Tigers with heightened security in the form of bulletproof glass at the front of his suite. But that couldn’t stop the sound of fans’ disapproval from reaching his ears.

Although there were a smattering of cheers and claps, the response when Trump made his way to his seat in the Steinbrenner suite was mostly negative.

There’s some cheers in the Bronx, but also quite a few Bronx cheers and boos, as President Trump arrives to his box at Yankee Stadium. pic.twitter.com/SfrkDnaaem — Matt Viser (@mviser) September 11, 2025

When the president was shown on the big screen later on during the national anthem, there seemed to be more cheers, though boos could still be heard.

President Trump is here and was shown on the Jumbotron during tonight’s national anthem at Yankee Stadium: pic.twitter.com/TnVvAfHSmx — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) September 11, 2025

The White House did not immediately respond when asked by the Daily Beast to give its interpretation of Trump’s reception at the game.

Trump took in the Yankee game--and some boos from the crowd--Thursday while behind bullet-proof glass. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Thursday was the second time in less than a week that the president received a frosty greeting by fans at a professional sporting event in his hometown. Last Sunday, he was booed at the U.S. Open, which had to delay the men’s final because extra security measures kept hundreds of fans waiting outside the stadium.

Before his attendance at Yankee Stadium, Trump’s most recent stop at an MLB game as president came in 2019 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., for Game 5 of the World Series. There, too, he was booed and jeered.