Newsom Rubs Salts in the Wound After Trump Booed at NFL Game

Donald Trump’s most reliable troll has relished over the president being savagely booed by football fans.

The 79-year-old was loudly booed when he appeared on the Jumbotron in a corporate box at the Northwest Stadium in Maryland for the Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions game on Sunday.

The jeering almost drowned out Trump when he read the military Oath of Enlistment to swear in new troops at the game, which took place on Veterans Day weekend.

Hahahahahahhahahahaha https://t.co/bx2BdIUwin — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 10, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom shared footage of the booing, from the Trump-friendly Fox News, on his press office X account just hours later.

The caption simply read “Hahahahahahhahahahaha.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

The footage of Trump being booed was shared far and wide on social media, with one user calling it “savage” and noting “America’s had enough and they’re making it loud and clear” while another zoomed in on the president’s face during the crowd response.

X account Call to Activism post a close-up of Donald Trump's during NFL booing. X

MAGA followers were quick to run to Trump’s defense, sharing their distaste for those daring to boo the president, who is no stranger to criticizing people he does not like.

“Wow. Doesn’t get much more disrespectful than this,” right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson wrote on X, sharing the footage of Trump’s instant crowd reaction.

The Libs of TikTok account also clutched their pearls, writing that the jeers were “​Absolutely disgusting. Democrats have no respect for our brave troops who put their lives on the line to protect our country. Democrats hate America,” they wrote on X.

JUST IN: Liberals boo as Trump swears in U.S. Military members at the Commanders game.



Absolutely disgusting.



Democrats have no respect for our brave troops who put their lives on the line to protect our country.



Democrats hate America. pic.twitter.com/6wjNLKsMuV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 9, 2025