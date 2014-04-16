Cops Ignored Heisman Rape Case

A harrowing report in The New York Times reveals how Florida State University and Tallahassee Police were remiss at best and actively dismissive at worst regarding rape and sexual-assault accustations. Detective Scott Angulo closed the first case against quarterback Jameis Winston, who won the Heisman Trophy last December, 66 days after a woman accused him of rape. Angulo didn't interview any critical witnesses or gather DNA, despite the fact the accuser came forward within hours with evidence of semen in her underwear and bruises on her body. Angulo also declined to check into the taxi company that drove Winston, his teammates, and the accuser, even though she recalled someone swiping an FSU ID card in the cab for a discount. Instead, Angulo said he “had no real leads.”
