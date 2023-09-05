Cops Investigate Kanye and Bianca Censori Over Bare-Butt Boat Ride
‘IN A STATE OF INTIMACY’
Police in Italy are reportedly investigating Kanye West and Bianca Censori after the rapper was spotted with his pants down as Censori, his reported wife, knelt next to him during a Venice boat ride last week. Citing an unnamed police source, The Daily Mail reports that the pair is being probed for “acts contrary to public decency.” “You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well,” the source said, adding that the couple was “clearly in a state of intimacy” in public. If a prosecutor decides to file charges, the source said, the pair will be notified via the U.S. embassy. They have already been banned from ever using the same boat rental company again, with Venezia Turismo Motoscafi declaring they are “no longer welcome.”