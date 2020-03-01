Cops Issue Fake Warnings About Coronavirus Laced Drugs to Catch Dealers
A number of police departments across the U.S. are putting out fake warnings that illicit drugs like methamphetamine could be laced with coronavirus. CNN reports that the move is meant as a way to trap dealers and buyers to bring the drugs in. Among those using this tactic is the Tavares Police Department in Florida and the Merrill Police Department in Wisconsin who have put notices on social media. “If you have recently purchased Meth, it may be contaminated,” Merrill Police Department wrote on Facebook. “If you’re not comfortable going into an office setting, please request any officer and they’ll test your Meth in the privacy of your home. Please spread the word! We are here for you!” A notice by Tavares Police promises, “Bring it by our station and we will test your batch within minutes!” The posts have received a number of complaints from the public.