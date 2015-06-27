Cops Let Go One France Attack Suspect

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at New York Times
One of the four suspects held by Paris police after an explosion and beheading in southeast France has been released without charge, according to a spokeswoman for the Paris prosecutor’s office. The suspected assassin, Yassine Salhi, meanwhile still refuses to speak to investigators. Salhi is suspected of ramming a truck into an American-owned chemical warehouse in southeast France, killing his employer, then hanging his head on a factory gate. No motive or foreign connection have been uncovered yet.