Cops Looks for Links Between Nashville Nurse’s Killing and Florida Road Shootings

Read it at Associated Press
Five days after Nashville ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot to death while driving to work, police are investigating whether there could be a link to a similar incident in Florida. Duane Lee Story, 38, and Cody Sean Brelsford, 41, are accused of firing at random motorists on the road on Saturday. The Associated Press reports that investigators are checking whether their route from Colorado, where they live, to Florida, would have taken them through Tennessee on Thursday. Both men were wearing body armor and had massive amounts of ammunition when they were arrested after a standoff with police.