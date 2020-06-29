Cops Open Investigation After St. Louis Couple Caught on Camera Pointing Guns at Protesters

Read it at ABC
A white St. Louis, Missouri, couple pointed guns at protesters marching by the couple’s mansion on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home Sunday evening. St. Louis police said Monday that they are investigating the incident after videos of the couple pointing their guns circulated on social media. Protesters had entered the gated community and chanted calls for Krewson to resign and “take your cops with you.” Police said the couple, whom they described as the victims, called for police assistance and officers are now investigating the incident as a “trespassing/assault 4th intimidation.” The couple claims that they told the protesters they were trespassing and armed themselves only after seeing several armed protesters.