Cops Pepper-Spray Black Teen in Own Home

Police are under fire in North Carolina after they pepper-sprayed a black teenager in his own home after a neighbor mistook him for an intruder. On Monday afternoon, police showed up at 18-year-old DeShawn Currie’s house after a neighbor called 911 to report a break-in. “They was like, ‘Put your hands on the door,’” said Currie. “I was like, ‘For what? This is my house.’ I was like, ‘Why are y’all in here?’” Currie, a foster child in a white family, says he got into an argument with the police when they pointed at pictures of the family’s children on the mantle and said he didn’t belong there. During the argument, police pepper-sprayed him in the face. “He’s my baby boy just as much as my other three children are,” said his mom, Stacy Tyler. The police claim in a statement that Currie was pepper-sprayed because he was becoming threatening and belligerent.
