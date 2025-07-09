Cops Prep for Trump Golf Visit After Mass Protests Rocked Last Trip

Scottish police are preparing for a possible visit by President Donald Trump to his golf resort in Aberdeenshire later this month.

If confirmed, it would mark Trump’s first trip to Scotland since being elected to a second term in the White House. His 2018 visit to his Turnberry resort in Ayrshire triggered mass protests across Scotland.

That visit prompted a sweeping security operation, including police snipers stationed on temporary scaffolding overlooking the golf course and large numbers of officers deployed throughout the resort and surrounding areas.

Donald Trump's visit to Scotland in 2018 prompted a sweeping security operation. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Although the visit has not been officially confirmed, Assistant Chief Constable Emma Bond of Police Scotland said contingency plans are already in place.

Planning is under way for a potential visit to Scotland later this month,” Bond said in a statement to the BBC. “While official confirmation has not yet been made, it is important that we prepare in advance for what would be a significant policing operation.”

A Baby Trump balloon floated in the middle of crowds holding anti-Trump signs. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Trump faced vocal opposition during his previous stop in Scotland in 2018. Protesters gathered outside the course, shouting chants like “No Trump, no racist USA,” and holding placards denouncing his leadership.

Protesters wore orange face makeup while Donald Trump played golf. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The president was visiting privately with family ahead of a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

In Edinburgh, nearly 10,000 demonstrators marched through the streets in protest, with many traveling from nearby cities to join.

“Trump is a disgrace to the office of U.S. president,” Gwen Irving, 68, told The Guardian at the time. “I’ve never been moved to protest before… but he is a frightening development, and he is trying to foment division across Europe.”

Protestors held placards as Donald Trump played a round of golf in Turnberry, southwest of Glasgow, Scotland on July 14, 2018. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

“The atmosphere is good-humored but serious. It’s inspired some hope. We’ve spoken to a lot of Americans about our banner. They’re pleased to see it because this isn’t anti-American.”

Protests also extended to London, where police said 12 people were detained.

People held a large anti-Trump banner and other signs Trump visited Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Scotland on July 14, 2018. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The U.K.’s Buckingham Palace said last month that the king had extended a state visit invitation to Trump. It breaks from tradition, as U.S. presidents in their second term are not typically offered another state visit.

“His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the first lady later this year,” a Buckingham Palace aide told the BBC.