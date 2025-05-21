Media

Trump Melts Down at ‘Terrible Reporter’ for Asking About Jet

HOW DARE YOU

President Donald Trump got angry over a question about the $400 million Qatari jet that even his own supporters have questioned.

Corbin Bolies
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

President Donald Trump angrily labeled an NBC News journalist as a “terrible reporter” and a “disgrace” during a Wednesday Oval Office tirade for questioning his universally derided decision to accept a Qatari jet.

As Trump took questions during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, NBC News’ Peter Alexander tried to press the president on the Pentagon’s official acceptance on Wednesday of a $400 million Qatari jet for use as Air Force One.

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa, U.S. President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik
U.S. President Donald Trump and South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa debate during a press availability in the Oval Office at the White House on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump snapped at the question—which Alexander did not finish—and threatened an investigation into NBC’s parent company Comcast.

“What’re you talking about? You oughta get out of here,” Trump said. “What does this have to do with the Qatari jet?”

NBC did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Trump continued his gripes against Alexander, claiming he was trying to “get off the subject of what you just saw.”

Peter Alexander.
NBC's Peter Alexander tried to press Donald Trump about his administration's decision to accept a $400 million Qatari jet for use as Air Force One. NBC/William B. Plowman/NBC via Getty

Trump has repeatedly bristled at those who questioned his administration’s decision to accept the jet earlier this month, one that has angered everyone from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer.

Donald Trump, Qatar plane illustration

The administration has claimed that the gift complied with constitutional provisions because it was a gift to the government, not Trump directly, and that Trump would not fly it once it transfers to his presidential library shortly before he leaves office.

“You are a real, you know, you’re a terrible reporter,“ Trump yelled at Alexander. ”Number one, you don’t have what it takes to be a reporter. You not smart enough.“

“But for you to go into a subject about a jet that was given to the United States Air Force—which is a very nice thing, they also gave $5.1 trillion worth of investment in addition to the jet,“ he continued, ”you ought to go back to your studio at NBC, because [Comcast CEO] Brian Roberts and the people that run that place, they ought to be investigated."

US President Donald Trump gestures as he walks to board Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 12, 2025. President Trump is travelling to the Middle East, where Saudi Arabia will be the first stop on a four-day trip. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trump administration has targeted multiple media outlets over elements of their coverage since January.

The Federal Communications Commission, run by Trump acolyte Brendan Carr, has opened investigations into Trump enemies ABC and NBC over diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

He has also tied CBS’ 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, which Trump has sued the network over for $20 billion, to the FCC’s approval of parent company Paramount Global’s pending merger with Skydance.

Trump continued to bash NBC, ABC, and CBS during the gaggle, and complained that they didn’t cover what he alleged was the “genocide” of white farmers in South Africa. Ramaphosa pushed back on Trump’s claims throughout the meeting.

U.S. President Donald Trump shows alleged news reports as he meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 21, 2025.

“If the news wasn’t fake like NBC, which is fake news—ABC, NBC, CBS, all horrible,” Trump said. “But if they weren’t fake news—like this jerk that we have here—if there were real reporters, they’d be covering it, but the fake news in this country doesn’t talk about it."

After Trump again called Alexander an “idiot” for bringing up the jet, Ramaphosa later jokingly apologized to Trump for not coming with a free plane of his own. “I am sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” he said.

But Trump, who has long loved gifts from foreign leaders, said he would have gladly accepted such a gesture.

“I wish you did, I’d take it,” Trump said. “If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it.”

“OK,” Ramaphosa replied, before attempting to steer the conversation in a different direction.

