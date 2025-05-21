Now Trump Tells President He’d Like a Plane From South Africa

Donald Trump told South Africa’s president that he would take an aircraft from his country as a gift if one was offered.

The exchange was a lighter moment in a tense White House meeting between Trump and South African leader Cyril Ramaphosa.

But it wasn’t altogether clear that the U.S. president was joking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The quip came as the Pentagon announced it had formally accepted a 747 jetliner as a gift from the government of Qatar.

During an often tense Oval Office meeting where Trump claimed that white South African farmers were facing genocide by black South Africans, Ramaphosa sought to defuse tensions by joking: “I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you.”

RAMAPHOSA: I am sorry I don't have a plane to give you



TRUMP: I wish you did. I'd take it. If your country offered the US Air Force a plane, I would take it



RAMAPHOSA: Okay pic.twitter.com/TgvODTok9P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 21, 2025

“I wish you did,” Trump replied.

“If your country offered the United States Air Force a plane, I would take it.”

The Oval Office meeting was meant to be a chance for South Africa to reset its relationship with the US.

But partway through, Trump began clashing with an NBC reporter who asked about the Pentagon formally accepting the controversial Qatari jet that was gifted to the US earlier this month.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while he boards Air Force One in Abu Dhabi Brian Snyder/REUTERS

“What are you talking about? You know, you ought to get out of here,” Trump responded, insisting that the plane was gifted to the US Air Force.

“Not to me - the Air Force,” a visibly annoyed Trump said, “so they could help us out because we need an Air Force One until (two others by Boeing) are built.”

“I’m sorry I don’t have a plane to give you,” Ramaphosa interjected.

If only he did, Trump replied.