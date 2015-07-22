Cops Release Uncut Sandra Bland Video

CHEAT SHEET
Texas Department of Public Safety officials re-released the 52-minute dash-cam video of the traffic stop and arrest of black motorist Sandra Bland on Wednesday. The previous version of the video had “glitches” that showed a tow-truck driver approaching a Texas state trooper cruiser, walking away, then appearing again and exiting the frame 15 seconds later as the audio played uninterrupted. A white car in the previous version also appeared to drive by twice. The video has been submitted to the FBI for verification. Bland died of an apparent hanging in her jail cell three days after her arrest, in which footage released Tuesday showed a trooper pulling out a Taser and yelling, “I’ll light you up!”