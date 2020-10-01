CHEAT SHEET
‘Cops’ Resumes Production Months After Being Canceled: Report
The once-popular TV show Cops has resumed production just three months after it was cancelled amid widespread protests against police brutality, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The Paramount Network has reportedly restarted filming in Spokane, Washington, with plans to air in the international markets where Cops has not been cut from the air. The Spokane County sheriff’s office confirmed the show had begun again in a statement to THR. Like Cops, the widely watched show Live P.D., which follows police as they engage with suspects and features commentators, was pulled this summer after the alleged murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, in Minneapolis police custody in May.