Cops: Sandra Bland Tried Suicide Before

Sandra Bland said she had previously attempted suicide over the past year, authorities told dozens of elected officials and law-enforcement agents Wednesday. Bland is also supposed to have said that she did not feel suicidal at the time of her arrest (she was found dead three days later) despite filling out an intake form that mentioned a prior suicide attempt. A Democratic lawmaker told the Houston Chronicle that officials said Bland’s suicide attempt was related to losing a baby. In March 2015, Bland recorded a video saying she was suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The Harris County medical examiner still refuses to release its autopsy report. Texas police also released an unedited dash-cam video of Bland’s arrest Wednesday, after it was discovered that the previous version had “glitches” that altered the video.
