Cops Say ICE Barbie Was Duped by Wild Trump Murder Threat

An undocumented migrant arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill President Donald Trump may have been the victim of a setup, according to an explosive report.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her stylized anti-immigration photo ops, has accused 54-year-old Mexican national Ramon Morales-Reyes of writing a letter explicitly threatening to assassinate the president.

Investigators now think Reyes did not write the letter and it may have been penned instead by someone else attempting to frame him in connection to a separate robbery and assault case in which Reyes is the victim, unnamed law enforcement sources told CNN.

Officials suspect the actual author of the letter may have written it in Reyes’ name in an attempt to have him deported before their own case goes to trial.

An ICE field intelligence officer received a handwritten letter which the DHS claimed was written by Ramon Morales-Reyes. Department of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security said an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) field intelligence officer received the threatening letter on May 21. The message, written in turquoise ink, read, “We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans,” and claimed that Trump is going to “get what he has coming to him.”

The letter also stated that the author would “self-deport myself back to Mexico,” but not before using a rifle to “shoot your precious president in the head” at one of Trump’s rallies.

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” Noem said in a statement on Wednesday. “All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric.”

Trump survived an assassination attempt after a gunman opened fire at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

The allegations surrounding Reyes come as the Trump administration continues to promote and justify what it hopes will be the largest deportation of undocumented migrants in American history.

However, law enforcement officials told CNN they do not believe Reyes wrote the letter, with federal officials stating that his handwriting does not match that on the threats sent May 21.

Ramon Morales-Reyes was arrested by ICE one day after an official received the threatening letter. Department of Homeland Security

Another source said a review of jail calls revealed one individual asked about addresses, with one of those addresses later receiving the threatening letter.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

The Milwaukee Police Department told CNN it is “investigating an identity theft and victim intimidation incident related to this case,” but did not provide further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Reyes is currently in ICE custody at Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin. He has not been charged in connection with the purported threat to kill Trump.

The Department of Homeland Security said Reyes entered the U.S. illegally at least nine times between 1998 and 2005. He has also previously been arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.