Cops Storm Out of WNBA Game to Protest Team’s Black Lives Matter T-Shirts

The Minnesota Lynx sent a strong message by wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts at a game with Dallas Saturday night, and four Minneapolis police officers working security heard it loud and clear. They responded in their own way—by walking out.

The four officers were off duty, and the Lynx game still had its own private security to guard it. Nevertheless, the walkout made it very clear what the cops thought of the team’s wardrobe, which featured the names of Alton Sterling, Philando Castile, and the Dallas Police Department shield.

“If [the players] are going to keep their stance, all officers may refuse to work there,” Lt. Bob Kroll, president of the Minneapolis Police Federation, told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Making things even more interesting, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges then shot back at Kroll on Facebook.

“Bob Kroll's remarks about the Lynx are jackass remarks,” she wrote in a post. “Let me be clear: labor leadership inherently does not speak on behalf of management. Bob Kroll sure as hell doesn't speak for me about the Lynx or about anything else.”

The Lynx themselves, meanwhile, have so far not commented on the incident.