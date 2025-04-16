A contentious town hall Tuesday night for Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene saw several disruptions, protests, arrests, and a taser used on two individuals.

At the outset, one male audience member at the event in Acworth, Georgia was escorted out. Greene responded by saying that that behavior wouldn’t be tolerated.

“This is a town hall. This is not a political rally. This is not a protest. If you...want to protest, shout and chat, we will have you removed just like that man was thrown out. We will not tolerate it!” she said.

Moments later, someone else called out—and was removed.

In all, at least six attendees were escorted from the town hall “without issue,” the Acworth Police Department confirmed Tuesday night. Three people were arrested, two of whom had tasers deployed on them “in the process,” cops said. They added: “While attempting to remove the subjects from the event, officers were threatened, physically resisted, and harmed in the process.”

Cops said one of those arrested was found to live outside Greene’s district.

“Sadly, as soon as the Congresswoman began her presentation, several members of the audience became disruptive and created an imminent public safety threat for all in attendance,” the department said in a statement on social media. “Their intentions were clear, to place the members of our beloved police department in a no-win situation in front of numerous media outlets.”

Now a third demonstrator has been led out of the town hall — and was tasered by authorities after resisting. #gapol pic.twitter.com/u5BSeqf5E8 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) April 15, 2025

At another point, a protester called Greene a “butch body bigot”—a reference to how Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett had used the phrase “bleach blonde bad-built butch body” toward her last year during a committee hearing after Greene commented on Crockett’s “fake eyelashes.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG): "The protest is outside. Bye. Have fun out there,"



Protester: "You butch body bigot!" pic.twitter.com/2IJfksZWgE — CSPAN (@cspan) April 15, 2025

Later on during her remarks, Greene read aloud a question from a purported constituent named Christina, and then accused her of being “brainwashed.”

The questioner wanted Greene to explain, “What are you doing to protect us in the 14th district from the damage and extreme hardship of Trump’s tariffs, gutting Social Security and Medicaid, DOGE gutting our government with a chainsaw approach, and the utter destruction and ignoring of our Constitution and rule of law?”

“He is not well physically or mentally and he’s making nonsensical orders based on his whim of the day,” Christina’s question went on. “How are you going to rein him in to protect us?”

Greene replied: “Oh, poor Christina. Poor, poor Christina. Well, I’m sure, Christina, you think that you’re pretty smart. But the reality is you are being completely brainwashed by whatever source of news you listen to.”

“The facts are this. No one has lost their Social Security. No one has lost their benefits. Criminals have lost it. Yes. Fraudsters have lost it. Yes. And illegal aliens have lost it. Yep! And if you want to defend those people, you hate our country and you hate America,” she went on, before praising Donald Trump and pledging to stand by him.

Many Republican town halls have seen dissatisfied constituents voice their displeasure with the Trump administration, to the point where GOP leadership advised members against holding them at all. Greene decided otherwise.

Police thanked a group of protesters who “conducted peaceful protests” outside the town hall in a designated area nearby. Authorities said “many people” attended the protest.

“It is disappointing that a very small number of people actively worked to create a temporary disruption to what was otherwise a completely peaceful event,” they said.

Greene has yet to comment on the town hall since its conclusion.