Cops Want Help IDing This Skull Found in the Georgia Woods

When a human skull was found near a Georgia interstate last month, police said dental records were their only lead and asked for the public’s help in identifying the victim. After coming up empty, Gwinnett County detectives on Thursday released a sketch of what she may have looked like, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Forensic examiners believe the skull belonged to a white or mixed-race woman between 20 and 35.
Anyone with information that can help identify the victim is asked to contact investigators at (770) 513-5300.