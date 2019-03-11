Baseball Coach and His Wife Killed Installing Scoreboard at Florida High School
A Florida high-school baseball coach and his wife were killed Sunday after being electrocuted while trying to install a new scoreboard. The deadly accident happened during a volunteer field-work day at Liberty County High School. Coach Corey Crum was electrocuted and died while connecting the new panels. His wife, Shana, suffered the same fate when she rushed to her husband’s aid. Their son, Chase, is also believed to have been injured but is expected to recover. “Our scoreboard fell over basically and was destroyed by Hurricane Michael,” said school board member Kyle Peddie. “[The new scoreboard had] come in and so (Corey), along with a few of the baseball players and some parents, were out working on that and he was on some kind of lift and he got into an electrical line.” Peddie went on to say that Crum was well-loved in the community, adding: “The boys are devastated.” The school board is providing grief counselors to students.