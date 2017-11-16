Corey Kluber, Max Scherzer Win MLB Cy Young Awards

CHEAT SHEET
Cleveland Indians pitcher Corey Kluber and Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer won the 2017 American League and National League Cy Young Awards, respectively, on Wednesday night. The award honors the best pitcher in each league. Kluber also won the Cy Young in 2014, making him the 19th pitcher to repeat. Scherzer’s honor on Wednesday was the third of his career. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox were the runners-up in each league.