Corey Lewandowski Lawyers Up for Russia Probe
COUNSELED
Corey Lewandowski, the president’s erstwhile campaign manager, has lawyered up. The Daily Beast has learned that Peter Chavkin, of Mintz Levin, is representing Lewandowski for purposes of the Russia investigations. Lewandowski helmed Trump’s campaign until Paul Manafort took over on May 19, 2016. A month later, the campaign announced that Lewandowski was out. There’s significant animosity between the two men. Chavkin has significant experience representing people with messy legal situations. His law-firm bio says he’s represented Ruth Madoff for years, and also represented two investors in the disastrous Fyre Festival. Court documents show he also represented Fortunato Scalamandre, who pleaded guilty in 2001 to making payments to the Lucchese crime family. Lewandowski will testify before the House Intelligence Committee this week.
—Betsy Woodruff