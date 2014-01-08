Cormac McCarthy’s Ex Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Smoking Gun
Safety first. Jennifer McCarthy, a 48-year-old artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cormac McCarthy’s most recent ex-wife, was arrested in New Mexico on Saturday for allegedly pulling a gun out of her vagina and pointing it at her boyfriend. The lingerie-clad McCarthy had apparently gotten into a heated argument with her 53-year-old boyfriend over space aliens when she drew the gun that had been holstered in her crotch while performing a sex act. Out of fear for his life, her boyfriend grabbed the silver Smith and Wesson and put it in the toilet. McCarthy was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated assault on a household member.