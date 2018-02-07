Cornell Fraternity Given Probation for ‘Pig Roast’ Sex Contest

CHEAT SHEET
A fraternity at Cornell University was placed on two-year probation after reports revealed that members participated in a “sex contest” based on the weight of the women they slept with. The game, called the “Pig Roast,” graded new members of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity on a point system based on how many women they had slept with. In the case of a tie, the winner would be determined by who “had sex with a woman who weighed the most.” Participants were told not to inform the women about the contest. The university launched an investigation last year, and the fraternity will be required to have a “live-in adviser” during the probation and go through sexual-violence education.