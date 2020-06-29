CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Cases at San Quentin Prison Surge Past 1,100
A coronavirus outbreak at California’s San Quentin State Prison has reached more than 1,100 cases, the majority of which have been diagnosed within the last 14 days. As of Monday, there were 1,015 inmates and 89 prison employees infected, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. One death row inmate, 71-year-old Richard E. Stitely, died Friday of unknown causes and was being tested posthumously for coronavirus. Marin County, the county in which the prison is located, announced Friday that it would not continue reopening procedures as had been previously planned due to the recent increases in coronavirus cases among both local residents and San Quentin inmates.