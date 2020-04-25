CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Cases on Navy’s USS Kidd Nearly Double to 33
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the destroyer USS Kidd rose from 18 to 33 on Friday, signaling that the Navy may have another outbreak of COVID-19 on its hands, ABC reports. Two sailors of the 350-person crew have been medically evacuated to the United States, and the rest are reportedly now wearing medical masks at all times. The ship is stationed off the Pacific coast of South America, and another ship, the USS Makin Island, is en route with a surgical team to provide assistance. The coronavirus has posed a growing problem for the Navy as it struggles to contain both the virus’ spread on tightly quartered ships and the national scandal surrounding the USS Roosevelt.