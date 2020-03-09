CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Reported in Iowa, Connecticut
THE LIST GROWS
Iowa and Connecticut reported presumptive cases of the new coronavirus on Sunday—meaning the illness is now in 34 states and Washington, D.C. Three people who returned to Johnson County, Iowa, after a cruise that went through Egypt marked the state’s first COVID-19 diagnoses, officials said. Two of the patients have underlying health conditions, which can make the virus more dangerous; are all isolated at home. In Connecticut, a middle-aged man who lives in Wilton and probably got infected on a trip to California is being treated at Danbury Hospital, officials said.