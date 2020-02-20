Coronavirus Cruise Ship Will Set Sail Again Within Weeks—After a Big Clean
The cruise liner that made global headlines after it became a floating petri dish for the deadly coronavirus will carry a new set of passengers in just a few weeks—after a thorough clean. The virus outbreak, which has infected more than 600 of the cruise-liner’s 3,700 passengers and crew and led to the deaths of two elderly Japanese, transformed the Diamond Princess into one of the most famous ships in the world. Its operator, Princess Cruises, has reportedly said it will be ready to return to service by April 29—but whether anyone actually wants to get on board is another question. “The expectation is that the ship would be fully sanitized and then taken into dry dock for a period of time,” said Negin Kamali, public-relations director for Princess Cruises, according to Bloomberg News. The Diamond Princess sailed its first cruise in 2004, which means it is only about halfway through its lifespan. It reportedly cost $500 million to build, so the operating company hopes it can put its troubles behind it.