80,000+ People Have Now Lost Their Lives to Coronavirus in the United States

Read it at Johns Hopkins University
The official number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the United States has risen above 80,000, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University. More than 1.3 million infections have been recorded in the country—the U.S. has by far the highest number of deaths and recorded cases in the world. The U.S. tallies are much higher than second-highest Spain, which has recorded around 225,000 cases and over 26,000 deaths. Russia became the country with the third highest number of confirmed cases Monday with 221,344 cases. Its recorded death toll of just over 2,000 is widely suspected to be much lower than the true figure.