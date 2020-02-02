CHEAT SHEET
    Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 304, Over 14,000 Confirmed Cases in China

    GETTING WORSE

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Mark Ralston/Getty

    The coronavirus death toll rose to 3o4 on Saturday, CNN reports. China’s National Health Commission said the deaths have been limited to mainland China, with the majority of them in Hubei province. Hubei's capital of 11 million people, Wuhan, is considered to be the epicenter of the outbreak. The commission also announced over 2,500 more coronavirus cases in China from Friday’s count, bringing the total to 14,380. Both Germany and the U.S. confirmed their eighth case of coronavirus Saturday, with the American case being a male UMass Boston student that recently returned to the city after traveling to Wuhan.

