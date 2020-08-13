CHEAT SHEET
Coronavirus Found in Frozen Chicken Wings Exported From Brazil, Authorities in China Say
Frozen chicken wings exported from Brazil to Shenzhen, China, have tested positive for coronavirus, officials there said Thursday. A small sample of a larger batch of chicken wings sent from Brazil was tested by local disease control centers. The city’s health authorities tested those who may have come into contact with the contaminated chicken, as well as other food items that had been stored near the chicken, but all tested negative for the virus. China has been testing all imported meats and seafoods for the novel coronavirus since a June COVID-19 outbreak was connected to a Beijing seafood market. The country reported Wednesday that the virus had been found in the packaging of shrimp that had been imported from Ecuador.