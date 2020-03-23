When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson revealed earlier this month that they had tested positive for COVID-19, the diseased caused by the novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe, things got serious. It kicked off a wave of celebrity P.S.A.s and messages urging fans to practice kindness and, most importantly, take the virus seriously.

Amid the chaos, Hanks and Wilson’s son Chester Hanks, who has also gone by his rapper name “Chet Haze,” has provided frequent updates about his parents’ condition and taken conspiracy theorists to task for spreading misinformation. The Hanks son has become a voice of reason—soothing in a similar way to New York governor Andrew Cuomo, whose stern leadership has garnered him considerable praise and even a few coronavirus crushes despite his less-than-stellar track record. Like Cuomo, Chet Haze is something of an unlikely “hero” himself, given that just months ago, he was best known for the weeks in January he spent speaking in Jamaican patois for some reason—and, previously, having frequently used the “N” word both in his music and on social media.

When Hanks and Wilson first tested positive, their son posted a video of his own on Instagram to update fans. It was the first of several posts in which the actor-rapper would encourage fans not to panic.